Man sentenced to imprisonment till rising of court for operating food business without licence

The Chandigarh District Court on Wednesday held a sweetshop owner guilty for operating his business without a food licence, and sentenced him to imprisonment till the rising of the court.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dr Aman Inder Singh, while convicting the accused — identified as Satish Kumar, the owner of Jai Hanuman Sweets Workshop at Daria village of Chandigarh — under Section 63, sentenced the man to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court and to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

According to details, the case against Satish Kumar was filed by the Chandigarh administration on the complaint of food safety officer of the health department.

According to the prosecution, during inspection on October 26, 2018, the man, Satish Kumar, was found operating a food business and preparing food articles like pista burfee, dhodha burfee, gajjak without a food licence. The man was challaned for the offence, but no food samples collected for testing.

In reply, the defence counsel had argued that argued that no independent witness was present at the time of challaning of the accused. Also no sample of food was taken by the FSO (Food Safety Officer) nor raw material for preparation were taken into possession and the entire case was falsely foisted upon the accused. The defence counsel argued that no raid had ever taken place and the man never sold any food articles and was falsely implicated in the case. Moreover, the business turn over of the accused was less than Rs 12 lakh per annum, as such, and therefore there was no requirement to obtain any food licence.

The Court of CJM after hearing the arguments said, “The law is well settled that even the sole testimony of FSO, where the same is reliable and inspires the confidence of the court, can form the basis for conviction of the accused and there is no requirement that testimony of FSO should be corroborated by the testimony of independent witness… Moreover, there is nothing on record to suggest that there was any enmity or hostility of the FSO against the accused and as such, there was no reason for the accused to have been falsely implicate the accused in the instant case.”

Further on the argument of defense that accused is a petty manufacturer and his annual business turnover is less than Rs 12 lakh, the court said, “Even if it is presumed that annual turn over of the accused was less than Rs 12 lacs, still the accused was required to register himself as a petty manufacturer. However, there is nothing on record to prove that accused has registered himself as such.”