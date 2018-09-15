Chandigarh: Man sent to 20-year jail and fined Rs 2 Lakh for carrying 94 injections without permit

According to the prosecution, on April 12, 2017, police had put up a checkpost near Ziri Mandi, Maloya, to check suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb crime. (Representational Image) According to the prosecution, on April 12, 2017, police had put up a checkpost near Ziri Mandi, Maloya, to check suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb crime. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to jail for 20 years and fined Rs 2 lakh by the Chandigarh district court on Friday for possessing 94 intoxicant injections without permit. The convict, Jaipal, has been sentenced under Section 22 of the NDPS Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta.

As per the FIR, at about 8.55 pm, a person was seen walking from the Ziri Mandi side. On seeing the police, Jaipal changed his direction. The police team got suspicious and stopped him. On frisking Jaipal, police recovered three packets containing 94 injections out of which 70 were of Rexogesic 2 ml each, 12 Pheniramine Maleate and 12 Buprenorphine. When asked for any permit or licence, the accused failed to produce either. He was then arrested and a case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Maloya Police Station in Chandigarh.

During the trial, the counsel for defence, Advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma, argued that Jaipal had been falsely implicated in the case and no such recoveries were made from him and the contraband was planted. But after going by the arguments and evidence, the court held him guilty and sent him to jail for 20 years.

