Man sent to 20 years in jail for raping US woman in 2015, fined Rs 41,000

The Fast Track Special Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced an autorickshaw driver to 20 years in jail for raping a US woman in Chandigarh in 2015. The convict, Baldev Singh, has been held guilty under Sections 376 D, 342, 328, 392 of the Indian Penal Code. The court of Swati Sehgal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, also imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on Baldev.

As per the prosecution, the accused raped the woman after taking her to his residence at Kharar. The woman had hired the vehicle in Chandigarh. The victim woman had visited India on tourist visa and filed a complaint from the US through an email to the Chandigarh Police in August 2015.

As per the woman’s email, she had come to India on a tourist visa in 2015 and went to visit Haridwar and other places. She was then scheduled to go France. On the night when the incident took place, she met the accused Baldev, who was an autorickshaw driver and asked him to find a reasonable hotel room for her. Baldev then took her to Kharar to the room of Jaswinder, where the two raped her.

The accused then left her at Sector 43 ISBT in the morning on the next day, from where she left for Haridwar and then to France. During a medical examination, a doctor in France confirmed rape.

During the trial, the defense counsel for Baldev Singh argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. The court, however, after hearing to the arguments and witnesses in the matter, held the accused guilty.