Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Man sells ailing horse to Haryana bizman for Rs 44 lakh, booked

According to the complainant, the horse developed complications two days after it was purchased from Hardeep Sjngh in July last year.

Horse has been suffering from age-related ailments, as per veterinary doctor.

Panchkula police in Haryana have booked a Mansa-based horse trader who fraudulently sold an ailing horse to a businessman for Rs 44 lakh, officials said.

According to the complainant, Ajit Kumar, the horse developed complications two days after it was purchased from Hardeep Sjngh in July last year.

A case of cheating was registered at Raipur Rani police station.

Ajit Kumar, a Sector 25 Panchkula resident, told the police that the horse looked perfect when he purchased it on July 3, and on the same day he brought it to Panchkula. But after two days, the animal showed difficulty in its movements, Ajit Kumar said in the complaint.

The complainant consulted a veterinary doctor, who examined the animal. The doctor said the horse has been suffering from age-related ailments and hinted that it could be given injections at the time of purchase so as to suppress its pain.

Police said that Ajit Kumar reported the matter to police after Hardeep did not respond to his calls.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:29 IST
