Man says Air Force guard threatened to shoot him, IAF denies

A Man has filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police that an Indian Air Force (IAF) security person stationed at the entry gate of 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) pointed his weapon at him and threatened to shoot him following a verbal altercation.

A video clip of the altercation has also been produced wherein the complainant alleges that the IAF Sergeant cocked his weapon, pointed it towards him and while asking him to get into his vehicle said, “chhalni kar doonga” (will riddle you with bullets). The clip also has an audio in which the Sergeant can be heard saying “ab gaali nikal” (abuse me now).

The complaint lodged with Sector 31 Police Station and office of Chandigarh SSP also mentions that the complainant RP Singh Dhindsa is a MES contractor for past 30 years and that he was visiting Garrison Engineer 3 BRD for some work.

He said the security Sergeant deployed at the gate asked to show the entry pass. “We politely answered him that 3 BRD Gate Pass has been submitted for renewal. However, we showed him our security passes issued by 12 Wing Air Force and explained to him that we are to visit GE office in connection with pending bills,” the complaint reads.

The complainant says that the Air Force security person shouted, used abusive language and ordered them to turn back their vehicle. “On insisting that he should listen to us, he shouted that he will pass bullets through our bodies if we don’t get away and he also cocked his weapon,” the complaint says.

When contacted, Group Captain Devender Saini, Security Officer of 3 BRD refuted the allegations and said that no threat to shoot the civilian had been made. “These people may have been MES contractors but they did not have the credentials to enter 3 BRD. Moreover, the person who is accusing the security person got down from his vehicle and charged aggressively towards him. We have CCTV footage of the incident and witnesses who can testify to the abusive behaviour of the complainant,” he said.