Man robbed of car at gunpoint

In a case of carjacking at Panchkula,Vinay Kumar,a resident of Maheshpur,was robbed off his vehicle at gun point between 9:30 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. Three ATM cards,his driving license,laptop,cell phone,cheque books and Rs 10,000 in cash,which were kept in the car,were also taken by the robbers. Vinay,who works as an insurance advisor at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),was driving home in his off-white Ford Ikon (CH-01AC-9807) after dropping off a colleague at Zirakpur. On the Zirakpur-Kalka highway,he stopped the car and stepped down to answer natures call.

According to Vinay,as he sat back in,a group of four men in their twenties,including one wearing a turban,stopped and took him hostage. They hit him on the head with the butt of a gun after which he became unconscious for a while. When he regained consciousness,he tried to put up a fight. However,he surrendered after they fired once in the air to threaten him.

The robbers also reportedly tried to make him swallow some pills. After he refused to do so,Vinay was pushed out of the car at the road between Banaur and Landran. The victim immediately informed his family from a nearby petrol pump.

Policemen from Sohana station in Mohali district reached the spot. A case has been registered with the police station at Sector 5 and investigations are going on.

In a similar incident,a year ago,a group of men went to Berkeley showroom in Industrial Area Phase 1 and asked to test drive a Maruti Suzuki SX4. One of the employees at the showroom also went along but was allegedly pointed a gun and dropped near Karnal. All the involved men were later caught by the police. However,the mastermind behind the robbery,Amit,had reportedly fled from police custody.

