Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Man rams car into PU wall

The PU security wing officials along with Chandigarh Police rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case on the statement of Thakur.

Man rams car into PU wall
In a bid to save himself, a Naya Gaon resident rammed his car into the boundary wall of Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday night after more than seven men in another car chased his four-wheeler in order to attack him.

Even after Vinay Thakur crashed his Swift car into the wall, the seven men came to the spot and kept hitting his car with baseball bats.

But Thakur could keep himself out of harm’s way as the automatic-door lock in his car came in handy.

Subsequently, some passersby came to the rescue of Thakur, and the seven men fled the spot in their car.

Thakur told the police that he was returning from the Community Centre (in Sector 37) when the unknown persons started chasing him.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 01:33 IST
