Man pumps 3 bullets into ‘friend’, waits for cops at crime scene

A 31-year-old man pumped three bullets into his friend — who was his namesake — Saturday allegedly over a monetary dispute, waited for the police to arrive at the spot where he surrendered himself. The incident took place at around 5.15pm near Daria Light Point in Phase-1, Industrial Area of Chandigarh.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Jaspreet Singh, a resident of village Parol in Mohali. He was shot dead by his friend Jaspreet Singh alias Monty, a resident of Sector 19. The murder was witnessed by one Jagdeep Singh of village Dhanas. Jagdeep is an acquaintance of the victim.

Police seized the murder weapon, a pistol, from Monty. Three spent bullet shells were found at the spot.

SHO Industrial Area police station, Inspector Harminder Singh, said as per preliminary investigation, it has come to fore that there was a dispute over money between the two.

“Monty had lent Rs 9 lakh to Jaspreet a fortnight back. Jaspreet had promised to return the money on Saturday. Monty called Jaspreet for the same and the latter, along with Jagdeep, reached Sector 28 in an Innova car. At Sector 28, they shifted into Monty’s car, a Skoda. An altercation broke out between Monty and Jaspreet over the money. Amid the tiff, Jaspreet slapped Monty, who pulled out his pistol and fired at least four rounds. Victim was hit thrice and died at the spot,” the SHO said.

He added that weapon has been seized. “It is an illegal firearm,” he added.

Sources said Monty and Jaspreet had known each other for a long time and earlier too there had been an exchange of money between them.

A policeman, who was the first to reach the spot, said Monty confessed his crime at the spot. “He told the police team that he had called the victim for his money, but instead of returning it Jaspreet slapped him. He said he in a fit of anger he shot Jaspreet.”

The victim was taken to Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, Sector 13 where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, SHO Harminder Singh said.