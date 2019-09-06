Man posing as crime branch officer arrested for extorting money

THE LALRU Police, on Wednesday evening, arrested one person for allegedly extorting money from a scrap dealer by posing as a Crime Branch officer. The accused had taken Rs 15,000 once and were raising demand for more money.

The complainant, Baljeet Singh, told the police that around two months ago four persons came to his shop and told him that they were from the Crime Branch. “They started checking my shop saying that I buy stolen items and started threatening me with an FIR. I got scared, they demanded Rs 50,000 from me for running the shop without any trouble. I could give Rs 15000, the took money and told me that they will not come back”, he said.

According to Baljeet Singh, the same four men came to his shop on Wednesday evening again and started searching his shop and threatening him. They also started demanding money from him. “When I refused to give the money, they started abusing me. I decided to call the police. A Lalru police team reached the spot and arrested one person identified as Sohan Lal, while the three could not be arrested,” Baljeet Singh added.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Major Singh said that Sohan Lal was produced in a Derabassi court and remanded in two-day police custody.

The ASI added that they were raiding some suspected locations of the other accused and will soon arrest them. He added that they were yet to find out that whether the accused have duped other people or not.

A case under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC was registered against Sohan Lal and three of his unidentified accomplices.