Man on way to Golden Temple shot dead in front of wife, children

A man was allegedly shot dead in front of his wife and two children in Amritsar on Sunday morning as they were on the way to Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), the police said.

The victim, identified as Harinder Singh of Chheharta locality in Amritsar city, was working in Dubai and returned home just five days ago, the police said. He was going to the Harmandir Sahib for the first time after returning from Dubai, on a bike, added the police. According to CCTV footage, the attackers began to follow Harinder and his family soon after they left their home. According to Harinder’s wife, the attackers tried to snatch their valuables and he resisted. It led to a scuffle during which they shot him dead, she told the police. Harinder was brought dead at a hospital, said the police. The police added that they are investigating all the angles, including snatching in this case.

It was the second murder with a gunshot in Amritsar city in the last 24 hours. Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, one person was killed and another injured when a Congress councillor’s son allegedly opened fire. Charandeep Singh Babba, son of Congress councillor Dalbir Kaur from ward number 45, allegedly opened fire in the presence of police on 100 feet road during a clash between two groups over a land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Raja and the injured as Rishi, a car mechanic.