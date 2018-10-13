Man of many parts: UP lawyer comes calling, to play Dashrath and Ravan at Dussehra

Pramod Pachouray gets ready at Sector 27 Ramleela in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo b Jasbir Malhi) Pramod Pachouray gets ready at Sector 27 Ramleela in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo b Jasbir Malhi)

FROM THE courtroom to playing the roles of Dashrath and Ravan, this Allahabad High Court lawyer has come all the way from Mathura to Chandigarh just to perform at the Ramleela here during Dussehra.

Advocate Pramod Pachouray’s passion for Ramleela brought him here to Chandigarh for 10 days. For the last 23 years, he has been playing the role of Hanuman at Ramleelas in Mathura but this time he has a dual role to play in Chandigarh. The lawyer will be playing the roles of Dashrath and Ravan at the Sector 27 Ramleela in Chandigarh this year.

“My friend from a Kalakendra there told me that this time they have been called to Chandigarh to stage the Ramleela. I have been participating in the Ramleela there for years. Even as this city was quite far off for me and I have to take a 10-day off from work, without giving a second thought, I just packed my bags,” says Pachouray.

For the advocate, both his tasks have a similarity. “Dono mein ek samaanta hai….Kachehri bhi nayaye ki murti hai…or Ramleela bhi nayaye ka mandir hai…” Pachouray says, as he quickly revises the dialogues of his role.

The 58-year-old lawyer added that sometimes he has to balance his work and passion. “As I am completely off for 10 days – there are situations when the scene is to begin – I am all set for my role and I get a call from a litigant asking about his case,” he says with a smile.

The lawyer has also played the role of Ravan before switching to playing Hanuman. “As I have grown up watching these Ramleelas, the dialogues are on my fingertips. For me, it has been multiple roles – Hanuman, Ravan and Dashrath.”

Pachouray adds that his loud voice is a boon for him as that is required in these roles. "Sometimes, not just my relatives, but my lawyer friends, too, ask me to laugh like a Ravan or speak a dialogue and I have to do that outside the court complex."

