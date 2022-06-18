scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Man and one-year-old niece killed, four injured in Ludhiana roof collapse

Nanku, Divya, her parents and siblings were sleeping in a rented room when its roof collapsed after heavy rain.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 18, 2022 5:44:56 pm
The deceased were identified as Nanku (25) and Divya (1), daughter of his elder brother Vijay Kumar. (Representational)

A man and his toddler niece died while four others from their family were injured when the roof of their rented room collapsed at Bhora in Ludhiana, Punjab, early on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Nanku (25) and Divya (1), daughter of his elder brother Vijay Kumar.

Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, said, ““My brother Nanku and I were sleeping on the rooftop but moved inside after it started raining heavily. Around 4.30am, the roof collapsed and all of us were trapped under the debris. My daughter died.”

While Nanku and Divya died on the spot, Kumar; his wife, Madhu; and their two other daughters, Nandini and Roshni, were rushed to hospital.

Best of Express Premium
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
More Premium Stories >>

Kumar said the collapsed roof was in a dilapidated state. “We had asked our landlord to get it repaired but they did not get it done,” he said.

Nanku worked in a garment factory and is survived by his pregnant wife and parents, who are in Bihar.

The building in the Salem Tabri area, which has five other rooms rented by other families, is in a very bad shape.

More from Chandigarh

Inspector Gagandeep Singh of the Salem Tabri police station said the police were waiting to record the statements of the family members of the deceased for further action. Nanku’s wife and parents have been informed about the incident. They are expected to arrive on Sunday.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement