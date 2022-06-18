Man and one-year-old niece killed, four injured in Ludhiana roof collapse

A man and his toddler niece died while four others from their family were injured when the roof of their rented room collapsed at Bhora in Ludhiana, Punjab, early on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Nanku (25) and Divya (1), daughter of his elder brother Vijay Kumar.

Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, said, ““My brother Nanku and I were sleeping on the rooftop but moved inside after it started raining heavily. Around 4.30am, the roof collapsed and all of us were trapped under the debris. My daughter died.”

While Nanku and Divya died on the spot, Kumar; his wife, Madhu; and their two other daughters, Nandini and Roshni, were rushed to hospital.

Kumar said the collapsed roof was in a dilapidated state. “We had asked our landlord to get it repaired but they did not get it done,” he said.

Nanku worked in a garment factory and is survived by his pregnant wife and parents, who are in Bihar.

The building in the Salem Tabri area, which has five other rooms rented by other families, is in a very bad shape.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh of the Salem Tabri police station said the police were waiting to record the statements of the family members of the deceased for further action. Nanku’s wife and parents have been informed about the incident. They are expected to arrive on Sunday.