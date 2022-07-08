Chandigarh Police arrests man for selling fake high security number plates

Chandigarh Police have arrested a man from Sector 38 for allegedly selling fake high security number plates.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Tushar Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 41, was nabbed on Wednesday night. Aggarwal was on Thursday produced before a court that sent him to two days of police custody.

Inspector Narindre Patial, in-charge of District Crime Cell, said, “A police team, headed by sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, was on routine patrolling when they received information about a man selling fake high security number plates, thereby causing loss to the government exchequer.

“The team then decided to raid the shop of Tushar Aggarwal and recovered several fake high security number plates. The seized plates were of various states — Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh,” Patial added.

Police said that a computer, its CPU, a keyboard, a punching machine, a plotter, and a rabbit machine were also seized.