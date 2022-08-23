Man murders wife, two-year-old in Chandigarh village, then hangs self

A 26-year-old man on Monday allegedly killed his wife and his two-year-old daughter before dying by suicide inside his one room rented accommodation in Bhagwanpura village.

Police said that the man, identified as Resam, 26, first slit the throat of his wife, Pooja, 22, before allegedly proceeding to strangulate his two-year-old daughter, Samaya, to death. Resam later used a dupatta to allegedly hang himself to death.

The bodies of his daughter and that of his wife were found lying on the ground. The kitchen knife that Resam used to slit the throat of his wife was found lying at the spot. Police said that their probe so far has suggested that Resam suspected his wife of having an extra marital affair and that might have trigerred the incident.

Police said that their preliminary probe so far has found that the family had come back from Nepal three days ago, August 19, and Resam worked as a cook at a local restaurant.

Sources said that the neighbours had spotted the two-year-old playing outside the house around 10 am on Monday.

The incident came to light when the neighbours found tap water coming out from the room of the couple and knocked, but no one answered. The police control room was informed, with a police party later rushing to the spot and break the door open and finding the bodies.

DSP SPS Sodhi, SHO of IT Park police station, Inspector Rohtash Yadav, SHO of Mani Majra polcie station, Inspector Jaspal Singh later rushed to the spot.

“Resam had been staying in Bhagwanpura for the past couple of months. One of his sisters and his brother-in-law live in Rallya village of Sector 12 in Panchkula.

The sister has told the police that Resam returned from Nepal with his wife and daughter on August 19. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” a police officer said.

Sources said that the family rented the room from one Gurdev Singh, a resident of Bhawanpura. Gurdev had constructed many rooms on his land and used to rent these out to mostly migrant labourers and daily wagers.

Sources said that preliminary probe so far suggests that Resam had been searching for a new job.

The bodies have been shifted to GMSH-16 mortuary and a case was registered at IT Park police station.