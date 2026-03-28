Man gets life term for killing friend with iron pipe in Panchkula

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The Panchkula district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his friend with an iron pipe following an argument during a drinking session in 2021.
Additional Sessions Judge Vijayant Sehgal convicted Sohanal, alias Muchhad, of murder and awarded him life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in case of default.
The incident dates back to the night of September 29, 2021, in Panchkula’s Industrial Area, where the accused and the victim, Pradeep, were consuming alcohol on the rooftop of a plot in Phase 1.
According to the prosecution, an argument broke out after Pradeep complained that he had been served less alcohol. The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical scuffle. In a fit of rage, Pradeep allegedly kicked Sohanal and attempted to attack him with an iron pipe lying nearby.
Sohanal, however, managed to snatch the pipe and struck Pradeep multiple times on the head. The injuries proved fatal, and Pradeep died on the spot.
Police personnel from the Sector 19 police post, led by then ASI Ram Mehar Singh, reached the spot and recovered the body. The accused was arrested soon after. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at Sector 20 police station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Panchkula) Srishti Gupta said the police presented strong evidence before the court, including scientific material and the iron pipe recovered from the scene. She said the investigation, which began on September 30, 2021, was carried out meticulously to ensure justice for the victim’s family.
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