Man gets life term for killing friend with iron pipe in Panchkula

Police personnel from the Sector 19 police post, led by then ASI Ram Mehar Singh, reached the spot and recovered the body. (File Photo)

The Panchkula district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his friend with an iron pipe following an argument during a drinking session in 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijayant Sehgal convicted Sohanal, alias Muchhad, of murder and awarded him life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in case of default.

The incident dates back to the night of September 29, 2021, in Panchkula’s Industrial Area, where the accused and the victim, Pradeep, were consuming alcohol on the rooftop of a plot in Phase 1.

According to the prosecution, an argument broke out after Pradeep complained that he had been served less alcohol. The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical scuffle. In a fit of rage, Pradeep allegedly kicked Sohanal and attempted to attack him with an iron pipe lying nearby.