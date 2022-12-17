28-yr-old man gets life in jail for raping 7-year-old girl

The special fast track court of Chandigarh on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment (till the remainder of natural life) a 28-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl in August this year.

The court of Swati Sehgal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, held the convict, Parkash, guilty under sections 363, 366, 376 AB of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

As per the case registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, the accused raped the girl after abducting her in the forest area of Toga village in Mohali. The accused was caught on a CCTV camera near a liquor vend at Dhanas when he allegedly abducted the victim.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated.

At the time of pronouncement of judgment, the convict pleaded for leniency on account that he does not have any past criminal record nor he has been previously convicted in any kind of criminal case. He is the only breadearner in his family. His entire future is at stake. He has three schoolgoing children and wife who is not well. There is no male member in his family to take care of them.

However, after going by the evidence, the court held the accused guilty.

“Children is bedrock, on which future of a nation is built. It is the children, who are the most vulnerable citizen in any society. The rise in the cases of sexual assault on the children of tender age is not only attack on the physical autonomy and self-respect of the victim child but also on the future of the nation. Such brutal and lusty acts require to be strongly dealt. The present case is a live example of a barbaric act…. The heinous and deplorable act of the convict calls for maximum sentence,” observed the court of Swati Sehgal. The court thus sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.