Man kills wife with intoxicant injection in Moga, lives with body in house for two days

A man allegedly killed his wife by injecting with an intoxicant substance at his residence in Preet Nagar near Pahara Singh Chowk of Moga.

For almost two days after killing his wife, he kept living inside the house with his two-year old son, as the body kept lying on the bed, said police.

Police said that it was on the evening of February 14 that some neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the house and they raised an alarm. When police reached the spot, the house was locked and the accused, identified as Rohit Sharma, had fled. The body of his wife Monika Sharma (26) was found lying on the bed.

Police said that the body had almost decomposed and Rohit lived in the house for two days with his two-year old son.

Inspector Amandeep Kamboj, SHO Moga City South police station said that Rohit was arrested and he confessed that he killed his wife by giving her an intoxicant injection. “Both used to have regular fights and many times Monika had gone back to her parents house but he again used to bring her back. He says he doesn’t remember exact time and date of when he injected her but it was almost two days before the body was found,” said the inspector.

Monika’s father Parminder Pal, resident of Shahkot of Jalandhar, told police that the couple was married in October 2017. Since then they had disturbed relationship and many times Monika had come back after Rohit had thrashed and harassed her. However he again used to take her back after giving an apology.

SHO Kamboj said that Rohit worked as a journalist with a vernacular paper. His father had died and mother used to live with him but for past some days, she had gone out of city.

An FIR for murder was registered under section 302 of IPC at Moga City South police station.