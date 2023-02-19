Ludhiana man kills father, dumps body in canal; body recovered after 8 days

A 24-year-old man from Mukandpur village of Ludhiana allegedly murdered his father on the night of February 10 and then dumped his body in a canal. After eight days of the incident, Ludhiana police recovered the body from a canal near Ambala Saturday and arrested the accused. Police also arrested his friend who allegedly helped him in executing the crime.

Police said that the body of Paramjit Singh (46), who was a bank employee, was recovered from a canal near Ambala in Haryana on Saturday, after the arrest of his son Jobanjit Singh (24) who revealed in questioning that he had thrown the body in the canal.

Police also arrested Akash, the friend of Jobanjit, who allegedly helped him in killing his father and later dumping the body in a canal at Fatehgarh Sahib.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO Dehlon police station, said that the duo attacked Paramjit with a kitchen pan on February 10. “While one of them held his hands, the other picked up the pan and hit him in his head multiple times. When Paramjit died, they went to Fatehgarh Sahib to dump the body in the canal. We had received a missing complaint on February 14 from Paramjit’s cousin brother and later it came out during a probe that his son Jobanjit used to threaten him regularly that he would kill him. Both father-son used to have regular fights and recently Paramjit had also submitted a complaint that his son had stolen his motorbike and sold it ahead without his permission. Paramjit’s wife had died and only two of them used to live in the house,” said the inspector.

The inspector added that after Jobanjit was arrested, he revealed that the body was dumped in the canal and it was recovered Saturday. He added that another reason for the tiff between father-son was that Jobanjit was in a relationship with a woman from Sangrur and wanted to get engaged to her but Paramjit was against it.

Palwinder Singh from Bhikhi Khatra village of Khanna, cousin brother of Paramjit Singh, in his complaint had told police that on February 13 he had come to meet his brother but the main gate of their house was locked. He alleged that Jobanjit had murdered his father and dumped the body somewhere. Palwinder Singh had also claimed that Paramjit Singh had shared with him many times that Jobanjit had threatened to kill him many times.

Police arrested Jobanjit and Akash after checking CCTV cameras and call details, said the inspector. The accused told police that on February 10 they had bludgeoned Paramjit Singh with a pan . Later, they borrowed a car from his fiancé Gurpreet Kaur of Lehra village on the pretext of attending a wedding. Jobanjit Singh and Akash took the body to Fatehgarh Sahib in the car and dumped it in the canal.

The accused were produced before the court on Sunday. The court remanded the accused two days in police custody. The inspector said that Jobanjit earlier used to work in a valet parking facility but currently he was unemployed. An FIR for murder was registered at Dehlon police station under section 302 of IPC.