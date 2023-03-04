Man killed over payment dispute of Rs 40,000 at Kharar, 4 arrested

Mohali police on Thursday arrested four men for allegedly having killed one of their acquaintance in Kharar over a supposed monetary dispute.

As per details, all the arrested men were produced before a Kharar court on Friday that remanded them to seven days of police custody.

According to the police, the victim, Rajinder Singh (34), had gone missing on February 18. Singh, police said, handled a business that dealt in sale and purchase of cars with his friend friend Hira Singh alias Deep, who lived in Sante Majra colony near Kharar.

Rajinder’s brother-in-law Gagandeep Kumar, a Ludhiana resident, had lodged a missing person’s complaint with Kharar (city) police on February 23 after the family failed to trace him for some days. Gagandeep, in his complaint, told the police he suspected the role of Hira Singh behind Rajunder’s disappearence.

On the morning of March 2, the Bassi Pathana police had recovered the body of an unidentified man from Bhateri village under its jurisdiction.

The Bassi Pathana police on Thursday informed Kharar police about the discovery of the body. A Kharar police team later in the day reached Bassi Pathana with the relatives of victim, who identified the body to be that of Rajinder.

After the identification of the body, police arrested four persons including Hira Singh, a native of Rajasthan; Amandeep Singh alias Boban, a resident of Mansa, Prabhjot Singh and Manjot Singh on Thursday.

Advertisement

During investigations, the police learned that Rajinder Singh had a dispute with his partner Hira Singh over the payment of Rs. 40,000. The duo had indulged in arguments quite a few times in the days leading up to Rajinder going missing.

The accused, during interrogation, revealed that on the night of February 18, they called Rajinder out on the pretext of sorting out the issue. They then proceeded to attack and kill him.

“They made Rajinder sit in the front seat of a car and then proceeded to first strangulate him to death using a piece of cloth. They then hit him on the head multiple times with iron rods,” a police officer said.

Advertisement

Investigators said that the accused were traced and arrested after they withdrew around Rs 2 lakh from Rajinder’s account using his debit card.

“Three transactions were made after Rajinder’s disappearance, which raised our suspicions. The transactions were made at Landran and in two other districts, which was a ploy to distract the investigators,” a police officer added.

The officer added that Hira Singh has previously been booked in a forgery case at Zirakpur police station.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 364 (whoever kidnaps or abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered), 201 (destruction of evidence), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).