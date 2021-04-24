scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
Man killed in road accident in Chandigarh

Police arrested the Fortuner driver, Amit Chandel, 27, a resident of Sector 20, for death due to negligent driving.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 24, 2021 5:11:04 am
chandigarh ma dies in road accidentThe reportedly speeding Fortuner was coming from the side of Sector 8/9 dividing road and Accent car was coming from the side of Sector 8/18 dividing road.

A 37-year-old man was killed and three others, including a child, were injured in a road accident between Accent car and a Fortuner car at Press light point on Madhya Marg Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Atul, a resident of Sector 27. He was in the Accent car, as his cousin was driving him to GMSH-16 for treatment. Police arrested the Fortuner driver, Amit Chandel, 27, a resident of Sector 20, for death due to negligent driving.

The reportedly speeding Fortuner was coming from the side of Sector 8/9 dividing road and Accent car was coming from the side of Sector 8/18 dividing road. The incident took place around 11.30 pm. A case was registered at PS 3.

