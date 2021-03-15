scorecardresearch
Man killed in hit and run accident in Mohali

The car driver managed to flee from the spot. Police registered the case but failed to trace the car driver.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
March 15, 2021 3:44:46 am
The victim was identified as Amit Gosain, who used to work near Dhakoli. Amit was near the Sekhon Banquet hall, when an unidentified car hit his bike.

A 30-year-old man was killed in a hit and run incident in Dhakoli after a car hit a two-wheeler.

Amit’s brother Durgesh Gosain told the police that he came to know about the incident and when he reached the spot, he found Amit dead on the spot.

Police registered the case against an unidentified person under sections 304-A (death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

