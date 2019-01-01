Man killed, daughter hurt as tipper truck hits scooter

ONE PERSON was killed while his daughter was injured when a tipper truck hit an Activa scooter at Kharar on Sunday evening. According to the police, the victim was identified as Didar Singh, a resident of Nandpur Kalour village in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The complainant in the case, Harpreet Singh, told the police that his uncle Didar Singh was returning to their village with his daughter Mandeep Kaur on Activa scooter and when they both reached near Sill village, a tipper truck hit them from behind. Both fell on the road and suffered injuries. Didar Singh who was driving the scooter suffered head injuries while Mandeep Kaur who was riding pillion too suffered injuries to her head.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balraj Singh, said that Didar Singh and Mandeep Singh were injured in the accident and they both were taken to the Kharar Civil hospital where Didar Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Mandeep Kaur was still admitted to the hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

ASI Balraj Singh said that they booked an unknown truck driver under sections 304 A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Kharar (city) police station.