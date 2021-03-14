Mohali: Man ‘kidnaps’ woman from Kandala village, family lodges complaint

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
March 14, 2021 12:49:31 am
High drama was witnessed in Kandala village on Saturday after a 19-year-old woman’s family claimed that a man had kidnapped her. Police filed a case and initiated probe.
Sohana SHO Inspector Bhagwant Singh told The Indian Express, “The woman’s family alleged that the man had kidnapped her, we initiated investigation after registering the case.”
Police said that the man and the woman were known to each other and he had sent a proposal of marriage for her, but her family had refused it. The officer said they will soon arrest the accused.
