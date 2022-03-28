Man kidnaps woman after broken engagement

Kurali police booked two people for allegedly kidnapping a woman. One of the accused had been engaged to the victim before both their families decided to break off the engagement. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The two were identified as Gurdeep Singh and Ravinder Singh. They kidnapped the victim while she was outside with her mother.

The woman’s mother stated in the complaint that her daughter was set to marry Gurdeep, alias Deepi, but due to some issues between them, both families decided to break off the engagement.

The complainant further stated that on March 20 both the families had reached a compromise and broke the engagement. Deepi got angry over this and wanted to take revenge.

The complainant alleged that on March 25, she was going with her daughter on a two-wheeler and the incident happened when they reached Sighpura road.

“We saw a car parked; when we crossed it, two men had suddenly got out of the vehicle and caught the scooter from behind. They then grabbed my daughter and put her in the car. We tried to call for help but nobody was there to help. They (culprits) fled towards Kharar,” the complainant alleged.

She further told the police that the car was bearing a Mohali registration number.

The police officials said that they shall soon arrest the accused and a case. A case has been registered against both Deepi and his accomplice Ravinder under sections 364 (kidnapping), 341(wrongful restraint), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).