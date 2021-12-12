Man from Italy becomes Chandigarh’s first Omicron case

The man, who came to India to visit his relatives on November 22, was tested positive for Covid-19 on December 1 | Express file photo

A 20-year-old man from Italy has been diagnosed with Omicron in Chandigarh, the first case of the coronavirus variant in the Union territory.

The man, who came to India to visit his relatives on November 22, was tested positive for Covid-19 on December 1.

As per protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine and his samples were sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi. The result of which came out late Saturday night reported that he was infected with the Omicron variant.

The man is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine which he had taken in Italy.

He has been asymptomatic throughout his quarantine and was tested again on Sunday. If the RT-PCR result is negative, he will be moved to home quarantine for seven more days and If it is still positive, he will continue in institutional quarantine.

His seven-high risk contacts were all tested negative for Covid-19 earlier. They will again be tested again on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

The health department, meanwhile, appealed to all citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get fully vaccinated at the earliest.