Man injured in brawl 10 days ago dies

A man who was injured during a brawl in Matour village on October 4, while celebrating the birthday of his granddaughter, died on Friday. Police arrested three people while the hunt is on for the others, police said.

According to the information, the victim was identified as Mahipal. The incident happened when Mahipal’s family had organised a birthday party. Mahipal’s son Sanjeev Kumar stated to the police that some men entered the tent and started abusing his family members. He alleged that when his father intervened, the accused attacked his father and left him seriously injured.

On the complaint, Matour police registered a case against seven persons under Sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). DSP (City 1), Harinder Singh Mann, said that the section of murder was also added in the FIR.