Man in police custody tests positive in Panchkula, 3 officers quarantined

ONE MAN in police custody in Panchkula tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, following which at least three police officers who had come in direct contact of the man, have been sampled and put under institutional quarantine.

The man, a 39-year-old resident of Aashiyana phase I in Abheypur village, had been arrested by the Sector 19 police post after his wife and daughter had made a call to the police control room, alleging that he beat them. An FIR under Section 107 of the IPC was also registered.

The man was picked up by a PCR and brought to the police post, but the riders of the PCR have not been quarantined. The man was sampled, “as is protocol for each man brought into custody,” said SI Gulab Singh, incharge of the post.

“The man was a habitual offender and on Thursday, we arrested him as a pre-emptive measure,” he added.

He tested positive early Friday, before he was to be produced before a magistrate. The process of bail was then conducted via the police post itself. He has now been taken by the health department and put in isolation.

The three police officers who have been sampled include a head constable, a constable, and a home guard. The man’s family including his wife, two daughters and a son have too been home quarantined. “The police post has been ensuring all instructions including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising after regular intervals inside the station,” said Singh.

The district tally now stands at 179, including 120 cases from Panchkula district along with 59 outsiders, with 28 active cases.

