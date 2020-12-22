Man in Chandigarh issued challan in backdate, raises doubts

At first, Pawan Kumar Shukla thought he was cheated by someone. (Express Photo)

A 25-year-old employee at a fuel station was fined for not wearing a face mask. However, it was discovered later that the challan was issued with a back date.

The employee, Pawan Kumar Shukla was challand near IT Park Manimajra on Sunday. However, the challan slip, undersigned by an ASI, was issued dated December 19.

Shukla came to know about the wrong date after he showed the slip to his manager, who pointed it out. Following this, Shukla dialed the police control room and informed them about the matter.

A PCR vehicle rushed at the spot. Meanwhile, the police try to pacify Shukla, saying it was a human error.

“The mentioning of the wrong date on the challan slip raises several doubts about the functioning of the police. First of all, there was an impression in my mind that I was cheated by someone. However, later police came and they told me that it was a human error. I also went to IT Park Police Station. The policeman who challaned me was presented there. Police accepted their error,” said Shukla.

