Man sets himself on fire outside police station in Punjab, dies

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A man allegedly set himself on fire in the public washroom outside Khanna City-1 police station Monday, and died on the spot.
He was identified as Gobind Singh, a resident of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana city.
Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said that Gobind had submitted a complaint to the police against a self-styled Godman Charan Das and his three accomplices, for allegedly duping him of Rs 73,000. Minutes after submitting the complaint, he took the extreme step in the public washroom, said the SSP.
According to the complaint, Das of Lalheri road Khanna had promised him a solution to his financial woes and said that performing a “hawan” will solve everything. Gobind stated in his complaint that he had paid Rs 73,000 to Das for performing the rituals but his woes never ended. When he demanded his money back, Das refunded Rs 20,000 but the rest was still pending. Gobind said in his complaint that the accused were harassing him, threatening him with dire consequences and because of the financial loss, he was unable to pay his children’s school fee.
The SSP said that earlier too Gobind had filed a complaint against the accused and he was called to the police station on May 7, 2026. “However, according to his own statement, written in today’s fresh complaint, he could not come that time as he was unwell. So he had come today to file a fresh complaint,” said the SSP.
A forensic probe has been initiated and a judicial probe has been marked by the executive magistrate into the self-immolation incident.
The SSP said that a matchstick and an empty bottle containing inflammable material has been recovered from the spot.
“An FIR for abetment to suicide has been registered against Charan Das and his three accomplices- Makhan Singh, Jugraj Singh and Inderpreet Singh, on the basis of the deceased’s complaint in which he clearly stated that if anything happens to him, the four persons named will be responsible,” said the SSP.
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