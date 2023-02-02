scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Man hits cousin with luxury car, booked

The complainant Baljeet Singh, a resident of Manauli village had stated that his cousin Davinder Singh was trying to go out of the house in his Range Rover SUV while his brother Ranjeet Singh, his aunt Manjeet Kaur and uncle Jarnail Singh were trying to stop him.

The incident had happened on Tuesday evening and the case was registered on Wednesday. (Express Photo)
Sohana police booked a man who had hit his cousin with his luxury car. The accused was not arrested yet.

The incident had happened on Tuesday evening and the case was registered on Wednesday.

The complainant Baljeet Singh, a resident of Manauli village had stated that his cousin Davinder Singh was trying to go out of the house in his Range Rover SUV while his brother Ranjeet Singh, his aunt Manjeet Kaur and uncle Jarnail Singh were trying to stop him.

“Davinder had hit the trio in a bid to go out of the house, leaving my brother, aunt and uncle seriously injured, we too the injured to the Fortis hospital where my brother Ranjeet succumbed to the injuries,” the complainant alleged.

Police booked Davinder Singh under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), 323 (assault) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 02:29 IST
