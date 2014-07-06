Man held with 1 kg heroin in Mohali

Jasveer Singh in police custody on Saturday. ( Express photo by Jasbir Malhi ) Jasveer Singh in police custody on Saturday. ( Express photo by Jasbir Malhi )

The Mohali Police has arrested a resident of Amritsar for allegedly possessing 1 kg heroin on Friday night, officials said. Police said, the heroin seized costs Rs 5 crore in the international market. However, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), when contacted, said that in India, 1 kg heroin costs around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Jasveer Singh alias ‘Bubby’, who is from to Madhoke village in Amritsar, and was arrested while on his way to Chandigarh from Kharar around 10.30 pm Friday, police said. Police alleged that Jasveer was on his way to deliver a packet of heroin to one of his long-time customers in Chandigarh.

He runs a dhaba in Umria Baloda village in Mandsour, Madhya Pradesh but frequently came to Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and the neighbouring areas to deliver drug consignments to his regular and long-time clients, police added.

“On Friday night, we laid a naka near the Gurudwara in Phase 6 after an informer tipped us about his route. Jasveer was headed towards Chandigarh on an Activa two-wheeler bearing Amritsar registration number. We stopped him at the barricade and a search yielded a packet containing 1 kg heroin. He was immediately arrested and booked at the Phase 1 Police Station,” said Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar, SHO of the police station.

A case has been registered against Jasveer under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Interrogation revealed that he was involved in another drug-related case in Ferozepur where he had been arrested with 52 kg of poppy husk. In order to escape police net, he had started living in MP. Police said that they are trying to find out whether he was involved in other cases as well.

SSP, Inder Mohan Singh Bhatti said, “A special drive against drug peddlers has been launched by the police and in the near future, the supply and use of illegal drugs will largely be eliminated from the district. In the case against Jasveer, further investigating is on.”

