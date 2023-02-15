scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Man held, juvenile apprehended for stealing iPhone

the Chandigarh Police Tuesday released photographs of 10 more people allegedly involved in the violence at Mohali-Chandigarh border on February 8

Police have requested the general public to share the identity/details of the 10 with them on firno.63@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 9875984001. (Express pHOTO)
A 42-year-old Ludhiana resident, Harjit Singh, was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly being involved in a case of phone snatching in Chandigarh. They also reportedly participated in the Quami Insaaf Morcha at Matour barrier.

Police recovered the snatched iPhone X from Harjit Singh. “Harjit disclosed that they participated in the morcha and have been residing at the protest site for the past one week,” police said. The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Justice Home on Tuesday.

The complainant, Prince of Ram Darbar, filed an FIR Monday at Sector 49 police station.

Prince, who works at a salon, alleged that at about 9 pm, when he was walking home, two people caught hold of his arms.

One of them then took out his phone from his pocket and ran away from the spot, he alleged. His Aadhaar card and Rs 200 were also kept inside the cover of his phone. Police said they caught Harjit and the juvenile within one hour of the registration of the case.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police Tuesday released photographs of 10 more people allegedly involved in the violence at Mohali-Chandigarh border on February 8. Police have requested the general public to share the identity/details of the 10 with them on firno.63@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 9875984001.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 02:21 IST
