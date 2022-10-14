scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Man held with 40 gm heroin

The accused was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused is currently living at Kajheri in Chandigarh. (Representational)

The Handesra police arrested a man and recovered 40 gm heroin from him Thursday. The accused was trying to escape when a police party apprehended him. Sources said a police team, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Balbir Singh, was on patrolling and they had spotted a man coming from Nagla village’s side.

“He tried to flee into the fields after throwing something. On suspicion, we apprehended him and recovered 40 gm heroin from him,” SI Balbir Singh stated in the complaint.

