Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Man held for rape after his ‘minor wife’ found to be pregnant

Police said the suspect, along with the girl and his mother, had gone to GMSH-16 for the treatment of the girl, where the doctors found her to be pregnant.

rape ase, pocso, indian expressMan arrested by Chandigarh Police under charges of rape after the man's 'minor wife' was found eight months pregnant. (File Representational Photo)
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Chandigarh Police under charges of rape and under sections of POCSO Act after the man’s ‘minor wife’ was found eight months pregnant.

A case was registered at Sarangpur police station. The suspect, who is labourer, has been sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, along with the girl and his mother, had gone to GMSH-16 for the treatment of the girl, where the doctors found her to be pregnant. They later also determined that the girl was still a minor and informed the police. A police team later reached the spot and took the man into custody.

A police officer said, “The suspect claimed that he and the underage girl had a relationship, before finally getting married last year in a ceremony with the permission of both the families. However, the suspect has so far failed to produce any evidence supporting the claimso far.”

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
