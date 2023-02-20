Man held for procuring fuel for fellow protesters without paying charges

THE POLICE have arrested 28-year old Harjeet Singh, alias Pargat, who was supplying fuel for the tractors of protesters participating in Quami Insaaf Morcha without paying fuel charges of Rs 26,500 at a Sector 55 fuel station, from near his native village of Marauli Khurd in Ropar on Sunday.

Police said Harjeet Singh belongs to an agriculturist family and had visited the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest site at Mattour for a couple of times. Police said Harjeet was earlier involved in two cases of attack on the police personnel in Morinda city near Ropar during 2019 and 2022. Harjeet was remanded in one-day police custody and one of his accomplices was identified. He is married and the father of one child.

Police said it is yet to verify whether Harjeet was present at the protest site when the protesters attacked the police personnel at the protest site on February 8. A team comprising SDPO Charanjit Singh Virk, SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Eram Rizvi, arrested him.

Police said an FIR against the two men was registered when the two had escaped after filing diesel in the fuel tank of their Brezza and six other plastic cans stacked in their four-wheeler and without paying the fuel charges at a fuel station in Sector 55 on February 3.

A police officer said, “The white Brezza was caught on CCTV camera. Later, the registration number of the car turned out to be fake and was found to belong to a two-wheeler. The car escaped towards Morinda. We developed human intelligence and identified Harjeet Singh, a resident of village Marauli Khurd in Ropar. He confessed during interrogation that he along with his three friends came to Chandigarh for attending the Quami Insaff Morcha on February 1. He disclosed that he committed the crime for supplying the diesel for the tractors of his fellow protesters. We learnt that he had been actively participating in the farmer protests earlier. He is an alcoholic. He also participated in the rural sports competition involving tractors.”

A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.