Man held for murder of live-in partner in Mumbai

A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his 35-year-old live-in partner inside their house in Nalasopara of Mumbai.

The police said the accused, Hardik Shah, stayed at Sitasadan society in Nalasopara along with his live-in partner Megha Dhansingh Torvi and pretended to be married.

“The two fought often and in a fit of rage, Shah strangled Torvi to death,” said an officer.

Shah fled to Mumbai and messaged Torvi’s aunt in Karnataka that he had killed her and kept her remains inside the cavity of the bed and claimed that he was going to die by suicide, said the officer.

“The aunt contacted the agent , he found a foul smell was emanating from inside,” said the officer.

Torvi’s remains were found inside the cavity of the bed by the police.

Police tracked Shah to his native place in Rajasthan. He was arrested by a police team on Tuesday.