Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Man hangs self inside rose garden, leaves behind a note

The police said that the victim was married and had a son. A note was from Jasbir's pocket wherein he has blamed no one for his extreme step.

The man, identified as Jasbir Singh, was found hanging from a tree inside the garden. (Representational/File)

A 42-YEAR-OLD resident of Sector 18 was found dead at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 16 on Friday.

The man, identified as Jasbir Singh, was found hanging from a tree inside the garden. The police said that the victim was married and had a son. A note was from Jasbir’s pocket wherein he has blamed no one for his extreme step.

According to the man’s family, Jasbir was suffering from depression and was being treated for the same at the PGI. Police said that the man hanged himself with a nylon rope. The body was spotted by a few morning walkers, who immediately raised the alarm and informed the police control room. A police team later rushed to the spot, and Jasbir to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said the victim belonged to a well-to-do family and was at present unemployed due to his depression. The body was handed over to family after autopsy at GMSH-16. Inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC has been initiated at Sector 17 police station.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:01:08 pm
