Man hacked to death in Chandigarh market, family refuses autopsy: ‘Arrest accused first’

According to police, three to four armed assailants reached the market area in the evening and attacked Suraj. (Photo: File/ANI)

A 20-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons at Daria Industrial Area market in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police identified the victim as Suraj, who worked with a private company.

According to police, three to four armed assailants reached the market area in the evening and attacked Suraj.

Citing eyewitnesses, police said assailants repeatedly struck the victim with sharp-edged weapons and fled the scene, leaving him critically injured on the road. He suffered excessive bleeding in the assault, police said.

Police said upon receiving information from locals, the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.