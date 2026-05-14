Man hacked to death in Chandigarh market, family refuses autopsy: ‘Arrest accused first’

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A 20-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons at Daria Industrial Area market in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening, police said.
Police identified the victim as Suraj, who worked with a private company.
According to police, three to four armed assailants reached the market area in the evening and attacked Suraj.
Citing eyewitnesses, police said assailants repeatedly struck the victim with sharp-edged weapons and fled the scene, leaving him critically injured on the road. He suffered excessive bleeding in the assault, police said.
Police said upon receiving information from locals, the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
Police suspect an old rivalry behind the murder.
Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the assailants.
Sources said the victim’s parents are employed with the Forest Department. Police sources said the assailants have been identified, but have yet to be arrested.
According to police sources, senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident and inspected the crime scene, while a forensic team collected evidence.
Industrial Area police station SHO Inspector Satnam Singh, “Efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest. A case of murder under the BNS has been registered.”
No postmortem until accused arrested: kin
The victim’s family refused to allow a postmortem examination on Wednesday, demanding that the accused be arrested first. The family and locals gathered outside the Dadwa police post and raised slogans against the police, alleging failure to nab the attackers even hours after the murder.
Suraj’s father Mukesh said, “My son had no enmity with anyone. He was returning home after work when five youths intercepted and attacked him.”
The family also criticised bystanders for filming the incident instead of helping the injured youth.
Suraj worked as a helper at a theatre company and had started earning at a young age to support his ailing mother.
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