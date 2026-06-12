Man from UP nabbed for sacrilege bid at Golden Temple complex

The Jathedar added that the current case could be part of a larger conspiracy or a deliberate effort to hurt Sikh sentiments.

A man from Uttar Pradesh was on Thursday nabbed by guards for an alleged sacrilege bid at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh Ji, situated inside the Golden Temple complex.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said that one Abhijit from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh entered the sanctum during a Akhand Path around 2 am on Thursday. “After completing parkarma (circumambulation) of Guru Granth Sahib, he reportedly picked up the Sri Sahib (sword). Sewadars immediately apprehended him and handed him over to the police,” he said.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed an official complaint regarding the incident, however, police said that and FIR is yet to be registered.