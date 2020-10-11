Man from Himachal shot dead in road rage incident at Zirakpur

Anil Kumar

A Himachal Pradesh (HP) resident was shot dead in a road rage incident at Zirakpur in early hours of Saturday. The incident took place when two groups of youngsters quarrelled over the issue of overtaking vehicles on VIP road.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Anil Kumar, 35, a resident of Himachal Pradesh. He was staying on rent at Daun village with his wife and 10-month-old son. He worked as a lift repair mechanic.

The Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurwant Singh, said that some youngsters were going to drop their friend Manu at Maya Garden Society after having dinner at Sethi Dhaba.

“Manu and his friends had celebrated the birthday of their friend. After having dinner, Manu’s friend went to drop him at his home at Maya Garden Society. Manu and his friends were in a Toyota Fortuner SUV and a Maruti Swift car. While they were on their way, two men and a woman who were also in Fortuner SUV started overtaking the Maruti Swift car, following which an altercation ensued between the groups,” the SHO said.

He added that after the altercation, Manu called his elder brother Mani to the spot, following which Mani and Anil, who was staying with Mani, also came and indulged in the altercation.

The culprits had also called three of their friends to the spot. While the altercation was going on, a man fired four gunshots at Mani and Anil Kumar. Two bullets hit Anil and he was seriously injured, following which he was taken to a private hospital at Zirakpur where he was declared brought dead. Mani, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, got unconscious and was yet to gain consciousness till filing this report.

It was found in the preliminary probe that the culprits were staying on rent in a housing society at Zirakpur.

Mani told the police that both the men were under the influence of liquor and one of them was telling his name as Happy Brar of Faridkot. Police booked Happy Brar and his five accomplices.

Anil’s father Yashwant said that his son stayed with them at their native village in HP for 10 days and came to Zirakpur on Friday to repair the lift.

“He stayed with his friend Mani. Anil had a 10-month-old son. We came to know about the incident in the morning after Anil’s friends called us,” Yashwant said. He added that he had two sons and Anil was the youngest.

SSP Satinder Singh told The Indian Express that they had identified all the seven persons involved in the crime and had also recovered the vehicle. “Our teams are conducting raids. We shall soon arrest them,” the SSP said. A murder case was filed at Zirakpur police station against seven persons, including Happy Brar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.