Man found murdered, suspect arrested

A 60-year-old man was found murdered at his workplace inside Parveen Sawmill in Pipli Wala Town, Mani Majra, on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Bulawan.

Police have rounded up Karan, a 28-year-old Nepali native, in connection with the crime. They said that Karan had confessed his involvement in the crime. He reportedly disclosed that he strangulated the victim to death and grievously injured him also.

Sources said both the persons including victim and accused were drunk when the incident took place. They added that Karan was also caught in the CCTV camera installed inside the sawmill.

Bulawan had been working at the sawmill for the past 30 years, which was now closed since the imposition of the curfew on March 24. He had known Karan for a long time. Police said Karan brought the liquor to Bulawan.

The police investigation revealed that victim Bulawan had provided financial help to Karan in establishing his tea vend some months back. They added that Bulawan wanted Karan to include one of his sons in the business which was running well.

However, Karan was not too keen on the idea. On Monday night, Karan brought Bulawan a bottle of liquor. Police said as Bulawan again started discussion about the tea vend, Karan got agitated and attacked him.

A team of forensic experts visited the spot and collected the blood samples. Police have seized Karan’s clothes that he was wearing when he committed the crime. The body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 and a case of murder was registered at PS Mani Majra.

