Man found murdered in Mohali was killed by ‘friend’, accused held

A day after a man was found murdered, Kharar police arrested the victim’s ‘friend’ who had allegedly committed the crime.

The accused, who drank alcohol with the victim before committing the murder, said that the victim had ill intentions towards his wife, which triggered him.

SP (Rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said on Friday that the victim’s body was found near labour chowk on Thursday morning following which the police parties had started the investigation to identify the man. “He was identified as Abu Talib, who resided in Khanpur village with his wife and children. His wife Pinky identified him,” SP Grewal added.

He further said the police arrested Sita Gul Sheikh in the case. Sheikh reportedly also confessed to his crime.

SP Grewal said that Pinky had told the police that her son had seen Abu Talib leave their home with Sheikh on March 17, following which the police personnel had questioned him.

“He confessed to the crime and said that Abul Talib had ill intentions towards his wife. The accused had drank alcohol with the victim before committing the crime,” said SP Grewal.