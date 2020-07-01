Man found murdered in Mohali

Police officers near YPS roundabout in Sector 62, Mohali, on Tuesday. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Police officers near YPS roundabout in Sector 62, Mohali, on Tuesday. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

A Man found murdered near YPS chowk, in Phase VIII on Tuesday morning. The body was noticed by some morning walkers who informed the police, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons.

The police also recovered the handle of a hand pump which was allegedly used to kill the victim.

According to the police, a morning walker informed them about a body lying at a secluded place near a liquor vend. A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rashpreet Singh reached the spot and found that the victim had multiple injuries on his head.

The victim was identified as Raj Ram, a resident of Amb Sahib colony in Jagatpura, and was living with some relatives.

Police officers said that the murder seemed to be the result of a quarrel. “We have recovered the handle of a hand pump, which seemed to be used in the crime. The man seemed to be in his mid-30s and it seemed that he was a labourer,” ASI Rashpreet Singh added.

Stating further, ASI Rashpreet Singh said that the name Raja Ram was inscribed on the victim’s arm which helped them to identify him and trace his relatives.

Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Rajneesh Chaudhary, told The Indian Express that the victim’s relatives said that he used to go to Phase VIII and other areas of the city but had not been working there for the past many days.

“The initial investigation indicated that the victim might have had a quarrel with someone who killed him. Our teams are working and will soon crack the case,” SHO Chaudhary added.

