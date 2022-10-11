scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Chandigarh: Man flees with car, woman in passenger seat falls out

The woman, identified as Praveen Kaur, broke her leg after she fell out when the robber swerved the car and drove off. Police have started the investigation.

SHO Police Station 34 Inspector Devinder Singh said, “Praveen was rushed to the nearby government hospital. We are tracking the robbed car through the CCTV cameras installed at light points”

A retired teacher sitting in the passenger seat of her car fell out of the vehicle at Sector 44 market Sunday after an unknown man tried to steal and run away with the car.

The woman, identified as Praveen Kaur, broke her leg after she fell out when the robber swerved the car and drove off. Police have started the investigation.

Sources said Parveen Kaur and her husband, Kamaljit Singh, had come to the market to purchase grocery items. Kamaljit got out of the car and left the car keys in the vehicle. The robber then appeared and forcefully entered the car after which he pressed the accelerator to drive off. Parveen Kaur tried to fight and stop him but when he turned the car, she fell out.

More from Chandigarh

SHO Police Station 34 Inspector Devinder Singh said, “Praveen was rushed to the nearby government hospital. We are tracking the robbed car through the CCTV cameras installed at light points”. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 08:17:58 am
Next Story

‘She was hurt during practice but she overcame her injury’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement