Chandigarh: Man flees with car, woman in passenger seat falls out

A retired teacher sitting in the passenger seat of her car fell out of the vehicle at Sector 44 market Sunday after an unknown man tried to steal and run away with the car.

The woman, identified as Praveen Kaur, broke her leg after she fell out when the robber swerved the car and drove off. Police have started the investigation.

Sources said Parveen Kaur and her husband, Kamaljit Singh, had come to the market to purchase grocery items. Kamaljit got out of the car and left the car keys in the vehicle. The robber then appeared and forcefully entered the car after which he pressed the accelerator to drive off. Parveen Kaur tried to fight and stop him but when he turned the car, she fell out.

SHO Police Station 34 Inspector Devinder Singh said, “Praveen was rushed to the nearby government hospital. We are tracking the robbed car through the CCTV cameras installed at light points”. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.