Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Man flashes 50-yr-old Chandigarh professor at public park, case registered

Sources said that the woman reported to police that she had taken at least one round of the public park when she noticed a masked youth wearing a hoodie making obscene gestures towards her.

As the woman pulled out her phone and clicked a picture of him, he threatened her that he would make a video of her and upload it on social media. (Representational/File)

An unknown man escaped after making obscene gestures and flashing a 50-year-old woman at a public park in the South East division of Chandigarh.

The woman, who is a professor, managed to click a picture of the suspect, who was wearing a mask and a hoodie. The incident took place around 11am on Sunday. Police lodged an FIR after receiving a formal complaint on Monday. The man escaped on his bicycle.

The woman reported that she shouted and raised an alarm but he did not relent.

As the woman pulled out her phone and clicked a picture of him, he threatened her that he would make a video of her and upload it on social media. The woman then called the police control room and a gypsy reached the spot.

More from Chandigarh

By then, the accused had escaped on his bicycle. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.
Last month, an autorickshaw driver was arrested for making obscene gestures and flashing at a woman radio jockey in Sector 37. The man is still in judicial custody.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 01:48 IST
