Man fined, jailed for raping minor girl

A resident of Rajiv Colony was sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment Tuesday for raping a minor girl. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The convict was identified as Pawan Kumar, 32, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported on December 29, 2014. Pawan called the girl to her house on the pretext of giving him water and raped her after gagging her mouth. He also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. Pawan’s wife and two children were away at that time.

A complaint was lodged at the Sector 14 police station by the girl’s father and medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Kumar Sharma held Pawan Kumar guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

