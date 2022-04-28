scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Man escapes with gold worth Rs 12 lakh in Ambala

Police said Ghoria is a skilled worker who makes ornaments out of raw gold, which were given to him by city based jewellers.

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
April 28, 2022 3:19:00 am
The jewellers paid him the money for designing and making the ornaments.

A man identified as Kamal Ghoria of West Bengal disappeared with gold worth Rs 12 lakh from Ambala on Wednesday.

The jewellers paid him the money for designing and making the ornaments. Police said that Ghoria's disappearance came to light when a jeweller, Nalin Bansal, who owns a shop in Old Grain Market, went to his residence and found it locked. He made enquiries about Ghoria's whereabouts and learnt that he had disappeared with the gold given to him by others as well. A case was registered.

