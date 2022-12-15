Man held for drug peddling dies in Chandigarh hospital, family alleges custodial torture

A man arrested for drug peddling died at the Government Medical College & Hospital in Chandigarh’s Sector 32 (GMCH-32) Thursday after undergoing treatment for almost 13 days. However, his death triggered angry protests from his family members, who raised anti-police slogans and alleged custodial torture.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters. Later, the body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Rahul Kumar, 23, of Sector 56, was arrested for possessing 25.8 gm heroin on November 24. A team of the District Crime Cell had arrested him. The next day, he was sent to the Model Burail Jail. Later, on November 26, he was shifted to GMCH-32.

Kumar’s elder sister Nisha said, “On November 25, his wife met him at the jail. He was healthy. On November 26, we were informed that he had been shifted to the hospital. He was unconscious and the doctors had to put him on a ventilator.”

She added, “The doctors had been telling us to take Rahul back home but we wanted to know the reason why Rahul had to be admitted to the hospital. Later, my father, Ajay Kumar, told me that Rahul was tortured by the police.”

A police officer said, “The situation is under control. We requested the doctors to constitute a medical board for the post-mortem of the body.” Kumar is survived by his wife and two children. He used to earn his livelihood by stitching seat covers along with his father at a motor market in Mohali.