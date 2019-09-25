Man dies of snake-bite, autopsy delayed as kin await his ‘coming back to life’

THE FAMILY members of a 55-year-old man declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities due a snake-bite created a ruckus at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, on Tuesday noon, as they did not want the body to be taken for a post-mortem examination due to their belief that the man will come back to life again in 24 hours.

The dead was identified as Dev Narayan. A migrant labourer, he hailed from Bihar. He resided in Ashiana Colony of Sector 2, Panchkula, and worked as a mason in Sector 27 where he was bitten by a snake. He was rushed to hospital by his eldest son Ajay, who too works there. An ECG was conducted and he was declared brought dead.

By this time, at least 20 other people — family members of the victim and residents of Ashiana Colony — had collected at the hospital, making absurd demands, originating from their beliefs that the victim be treated and his blood be replaced to get rid of the poison. The body, which they did not let go into the mortuary, lay on a stretcher outside the emergency department of the hospital for at least three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm while they claimed that the body was still warm and thus he was alive.

After the hospital authorities failed to convince the family about post-mortem, police of the Hospital Chowki, Sector 5, and Ramgarh station gathered to persuade the family. Superstition snowballed and others who were visiting the hospital for their own ailments joined the group of people that had gathered around the body. A woman, in her early 60s, said, “I was also bitten by a snake once and I came back to life after 24 hours.” The others suggested and the family agreed that Dev be taken to a ‘tantric’ who would revive him and bring him back to life.

After the police did not agree that the body be taken away from the hospital, the men started to cry alleging that they would kill their father. In the end, they agreed to bring the tantric to the hospital itself. Around 2.30 pm, a man from Sector 10 came and performed his rituals after which they let the body be sent into the mortuary.

At 6 pm, the family members still roamed the hospital premises calling another ‘tantric’, still hopeful he would come back to life. Ajay, the victim’s son, said, “He will come to life by tomorrow morning. If not, we will float his body in a water stream, as that is what is to be done if you’re bitten by a snake.”

The post-mortem on the body is to be conducted on Wednesday morning, confirmed officials of the police as well as the hospital. Emergency incharge Dr Amarjeet Chauhan said, “The post-mortem is necessary as he did not die of natural causes and protocol has to be followed to asses his time of death and the level of poison in the blood.”

The superstition level in snake-bite cases is extremely high, policemen and doctors said. Some people do not bring patients to the hospital and instead take them to local ‘babas’ to get treated through magic.