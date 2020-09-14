Man dies by suicide at Chandigarh shrine

Police have ruled out any foul play, but maintain that they are yet to confirm if the victim was under the influence or whether he was mentally disturbed. (Representational)

An unidentified person died by suicide after impaling himself on a trident at a shrine of goddess Maa Kali in the forest area near Dhanas, Saturday night.

Footage from the CCTV camera installed at the shrine shows the man entering the premises, paying repeated obeisance, removing his clothes, kissing the trident and impaling himself on it. The incident took place at 9.15pm.

The body was noticed by the priest, Ramesh Bhardwaj, around 5.45 am, who informed the shrine management members and the police control room. The body was then shifted to GMSH-16.

Police have ruled out any foul play, but maintain that they are yet to confirm if the victim was under the influence or whether he was mentally disturbed.

No wallet, cell phone etc was found in his clothes.

“The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed inside the shrine premises. The shrine is situated deep in the forest area and usually nobody stays in the shrine at night. We are making efforts to identify the victim. He appeared to be in the late 40s. There were no blood stains on the spot, as he tried to choke himself between the trident edges. The postmortem exam of the body is still pending,” said Additional SHO PS 11, Sub Inspector Sanjay. The team will be conducted after obtaining a Covid report.

The victim was dressed in simple pants and shirt.

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC. A DDR was lodged at PS 11.

